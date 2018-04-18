Smitty’s ‘Stick Out By The Door’ now available on iTunes

Kingston was well-represented at the Humboldt Broncos vigil at Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Tuesday. Jay Smith, or also known as Smitty Kingston, performed his song Stick Out By The Door (Humboldt Strong) during a celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos’ Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter, Parker Tobin and Stephen Wack.

This song is now available on iTunes with proceeds going to the Humboldt Broncos and their families. Click HERE to find it.

WATCH BELOW: The siblings of Humboldt Broncos Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter, Parker Tobin and Stephen Wack issue a final statement at a celebration of life at Rogers Place in Edmonton.