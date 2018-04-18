First season with smoking ban gets underway on Winnipeg patios

It might be late, but it appears that patio season has finally arrived in Winnipeg — and it is the first since the city’s new smoking by-law came into effect.

Effective April 1, smoking on outdoor restaurant and bar patios is not permitted.

Council approved the ban in January, prohibiting all smoking: cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, vapes, tobacco products, cannabis or any substances that generate second-hand smoke.

Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer were the only two city councillors to vote against the ban.

The only exemption to the ban is for ceremonies for Indigenous people.

Smokers who violate the ban face a fine of up to $200. Businesses face fines of up to $400.