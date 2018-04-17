Part of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway closed by washouts

Several trails in a popular Kelowna park are closed to the public after what the regional district describes as “washout slides.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said part of Mission Creek Greenway including part of the Pinnacle Trail Loop, Black Bear Trail and Upper Green Way Trail are all off limits right now due to the washouts.

The RDCO doesn’t know yet when they might be able to reopen the closed area.

The closure comes as the region is dealing with a washout on Highway 33 east of Kelowna and the aftermath of a mudslide on Highway 3A in the south Okanagan.