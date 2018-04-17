Ontario’s police watchdog drops investigation into London police officer

For the second day in a row, Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped an investigation into a London police officer.

It was early on Dec. 6, 2011, when police went to a man’s home to arrest him.

There was an interaction involving the use of a stun gun and the man was eventually taken into custody and then transported to the hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has terminated the investigation into the officer, saying the man did not suffer any serious injury.

The incident was reported by the man on Feb. 6, 2018.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.