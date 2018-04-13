Environment
April 13, 2018 11:53 am
Updated: April 13, 2018 11:55 am

Federal scientist says Atlantic Ocean off Nova Scotia abnormally warm after it reaches 14 C

By Staff The Canadian Press

A federal scientist says deep water off the coast of Nova Scotia was abnormally warm earlier this week.

Natasha Pace/File
A A

A federal scientist says deep water off the coast of Nova Scotia was abnormally warm earlier this week.

Scientists found water temperatures reaching 14 C during a regular survey Sunday and Monday of the Northeast Channel in the Gulf of Maine between Georges Bank and the Scotian Shelf.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia government announces $6.5M for ocean research projects

Dave Hebert, a research scientist at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in Halifax, says that’s six degrees warmer than the average water temperature.

He says the cause is unclear, and it is too early to say whether climate change is the cause.

WATCH: Unprecedented ice melt in Antarctica

Hebert says the warm temperature might have been caused by the Gulf Stream pushing warmer water from the south right up to the Scotian Shelf.

He says the Gulf Stream, which normally ebbs and flows from south to north, is reaching the Scotian Shelf more frequently and randomly every year.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dave Hebert
Department of Fisheries and Oceans
Georges Bank
gulf of maine
Halifax
Nova Scotia
Scotian Shelf

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News