Saint John Airport receives $14M in funding to modernize, improve safety

The Saint John Airport is set to undergo a multi-year face lift as part of a $20 million modernization project for the airport.

On Wednesday, the New Brunswick government announced that the vast majority of the funds — $14 million — will come from the provincial and federal governments.

Premier Brian Gallant and Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau were on hand for the announcement of the project, called The Safety Related Airfield Modernization Investment Project.

“Investing in the Saint John Airport will positively impact our economy and the quality of life in our province,” said Gallant in a press release on Wednesday.

The province will contribute up to $4 million through its regional development corporation’s strategic infrastructure initiative, which will see the airport’s runways receive improvements and safety features, such as new lighting on the centre line of its primary runway.

The federal government will invest $10 million to help rehabilitate two runways, the public taxiway and aprons, and repair major cracks in the pavement and the airport’s drainage system.

“We are supporting projects that will efficiently move commercial goods to market and people to their destinations … and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient,” said Garneau.

The Saint John Airport will help by contributing $6 million to the project.