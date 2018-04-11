Job summit looks at how to improve social, economic and environmental landscape in Peterborough

Close to 60 people gathered at the McDonnel Street Activity Centre to take part in the third annual Quality of Life and Jobs Summit, hosted by Peterborough Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef.

Good paying jobs and amenities, like reliable public transit and affordable housing, are just part of what makes a community stronger, says Monsef. This was the focus at the jobs summit, which examined how social, economic and environmental conditions can be improved across the city and the county.

“The numbers are showing that our economy is growing and our unemployment numbers are down,” said Monsef prior to the summit meeting.

The national unemployment rate is at 5.8 per cent, after more than 15,000 more jobs were added to the economy, while in Peterborough the unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 per cent in 2017 to 5.4 percent in March 2018.

Thank you to everyone who came to the Quality of Life and Jobs Summit today! We are underway and the conversation so far is inspiring! Together we are building a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous community in #PtboKawartha #Nogojiwanong.

“People have told us that democratic engagement is important,” said Nancy Fisher, project manager of a community wellbeing project run by the city. “They have told us that living standards – especially things like jobs – are important, and healthy populations. They are concerned about both physical and mental well-being, and those are the kinds of things we are addressing.”

The community wellbeing project held a survey, with 950 residents responding. Fisher shared some of the findings with the crowd, and said a draft report from the project will be made available at a town hall meeting scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, the Workforce Development Board’s labour market analyst Andrew Bell shared a report, and said unemployment numbers don’t tell the whole picture in terms of job growth.

Bell suggested Peterborough workers bring in more than $105 million in revenue, while the county is closer to $30 million, and said these funds are low estimates but are on par when compared to similar communities of size and demographics.

“These numbers are an indication of how much more money the community has to spend,” said Bell. “There’s that many more people that are earning wages, and those people can go to restaurants and retail establishments, they can buy cars and buy houses and go to the movies.”

Manufacturing jobs at one time were the foundation of the economy and that’s changing, but Monsef says those types of jobs are still important and needed here.

“There continues to be a strongly advanced manufacturing sector here in our community, and we’ve all agreed that we have to continue to invest in this very important aspect of our community, [but] also prepare for the jobs of the future – the high tech jobs, the high skill jobs.”

The Community Wellbeing team will host an open house and town hall meeting planned for May, but no date has been set at this time.