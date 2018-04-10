TVDSB halts investigation into London principal Michael Deeb charged with sex assault

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is adhering to the recommendations made by the OPP, ceasing all investigations into Michael Deeb upon further notice.

The public school board held a special meeting Tuesday night to address a letter sent by the London Abused Women’s Centre Friday, calling for a third-party investigation into charges against the principal of H.B. Beal Secondary School, Michael Deeb.

“The TVDSB has been advised by police not to investigate into these allegations at this time,” said TVDSB Chair Matt Reid.

“Once the criminal investigation has concluded, the board will take appropriate action, which may include bringing in a third-party expert,” he said.

The 49-year-old Deeb was charged by the OPP with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in a case they say dates back 18 years.

“I can’t speak on what happened back then, but what should be noted is going forward, we are taking these charges very seriously,” Reid said.

“We currently are looking to change our policies, which are out on our website at this time for more public input,” he said.

Matt Reid tells 980 CFPL this direction was taken so the board wouldn’t interfere with the criminal investigation.

“We want our employees and our students to know that they are not alone, and anyone with information is asked to come forward to police at this time,” he said.

Deeb is also facing sexual misconduct allegations from London poet Najwa Zebian who has alleged Deeb began harassing her in 2012.

He continues to deny all of the allegations against him.