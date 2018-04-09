Suspicious package found in downtown London

There were some tense moments in downtown London Sunday after a suspicious package was found inside the Central Library.

Police arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. and evacuated the library as well as Citi Plaza.

A bomb removal robot was brought in by police to take the package to a secure location, where police say it will be investigated further and eventually destroyed.

Police set up a mobile command post outside the library and remained on the scene for about six hours as forensic investigators analyzed the package.

Not much information was released about the nature of the package, or how it got to the library, just that someone spotted the package and called police.

Police also didn’t say if they were looking for someone in connection with the package.

Dundas Street was closed between Clarence and Wellington streets for just over five hours Sunday as emergency crews investigated. It reopened just after 9:30 pm..