Hurricanes and Wheat Kings play for Humboldt Broncos in WHL playoff game

Standing side-by-side in a circle at centre ice, the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brandon Wheat Kings paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team before their Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff game Saturday night.

The teams had the victims of the horrific crash in their minds as they shared a moment with the opposition before playing the game they love.

“It’s an awful situation that happened yesterday but it just shows how great of a world this place can be if the hockey community and all sports can come together,” Hurricanes goaltender Logan Flodell said. “A lot of people in the dressing room knew those guys in the bus. That ceremony was so special. The guy next to you, you say a couple words. It’s love of hockey, but you need to respect each other and that’s what we did today.”

The Hurricanes won the game in spectacular fashion, overcoming a four-goal deficit, winning 5-4 in overtime and taking a 2-0 series lead.

Even while their thoughts were on more important things than hockey the Hurricanes played great.

“The one thing about the game is it gives you a bit of a release to go do the thing that you love,” Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio said. “Even coaching you can kind of worry about the guys and worry about the game and when it’s over it sinks back in again.”

The tragedy is very real for some Hurricanes players, who knew victims of the Humboldt crash.

“We have a lot of connections actually and a lot of best friends (who were lost),” Kisio said. “We brought a counsellor in and she did a great job talking and helping our guys. But what do you say, it’s tragic and it’s a tough day.”

Throughout the game the Hurricanes were cheered on by a loud crowd wearing green and white. Many fans came dressed in the colours of the Humboldt Broncos to pay tribute to the team.

“I think it’s important for everyone and the community to stick together and fight through these things together and that’s what we did tonight,” Hurricanes captain Jordy Bellerive said. “I didn’t know any guys (from the crash) personally, but a lot of guys did, so it feels pretty special to get it done for them.”

The Hurricanes and Wheat Kings were opponents Saturday night, but when it matters these two teams wanted to show they stand united.

“I thought going to centre ice was a great way to show we’re a family,” Kisio said. “Playoff are playoffs. You play against each other and it’s hard, but there’s a bigger picture. When you play hockey it’s a tight community and everyone is a family at the end of the day.”

The Hurricanes now travel to Brandon for game three of their playoff series on Tuesday.