Sask. saw 4,200 new jobs in March; record-high for female employment

Saskatchewan saw 4,200 new jobs created in March and hit a record-high for female employment.

Compared to February, this is a 0.7 per cent increase, and also the highest percentage increase among the provinces, with the national percentage increase month-to-month at 0.2 per cent.

“The increase in job numbers is really good news for the Saskatchewan economy,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“Recent indicators showing that Saskatchewan leads the nation in growth in manufacturing sales in January, and urban housing starts over the first two months of the year, in addition to month-to-month job growth in March, confirms our economy is positioned for growth in 2018.”

There were a total of 562,700 people employed in March, which is 1,500 more than this month last year. Among those employed, 264,400 of them were women.

Saskatchewan had the fourth lowest unemployment rate among the provinces at 5.8 per cent, down from 6.1 per cent a year ago. Nationally, the unemployment rate was also 5.8 per cent.

The youth unemployment rate was reported to be the third lowest among the provinces at 11 per cent.