Kenny Rogers cancels rest of farewell tour due to a ‘series of health challenges’

Country singer Kenny Rogers, known for tracks such as Islands in the Stream and The Gambler, has cancelled the rest of his farewell tour dates due to ill health.

The 79-year-old singer, who had eight shows left on the tour, has been working through a series of health challenges, his manager announced.

A statement obtained by ET Canada reads: “His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”

Rogers announced his farewell tour back in 2015, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his five children and his wife Wanda.

The musician said Wednesday: “I didn’t want to take forever to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to fans over the course of the past two years.”

Rogers added that he could “never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career.”

He also spoke to Rolling Stone last year, admitting that his health had started to have an impact on how he performed.

“This is all I’ve done for 60 years, but my mobility has gotten kind of strange, and I don’t like to go onstage and have to apologize,” he explained.

“It’s one of those things – you make decisions based on what life gives you. I’ve had a great life, I can’t complain, but it’s time for me to hang it up, I think.”