Those Old Radio Shows April 6 & 7

Friday, Apr. 6

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Lights on Precipice Peak Ep. 92 Jeff Regan – The Lost Lady

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stablemates N/A

Hour 3: The Shadow – The Hounds of Hell Nick Carter, Mater Detective – The Case of the Two Faced Fire Master

Hour 4: Inner Sanctum – Twice Dead The Cisco Kid – The Run on Oklahoma Lands



Saturday, Apr. 7

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Open and Shut Ep. 52 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wrong Idea Matter

Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Mr. Heiden, Gun Maker The Life of Riley – Riley Decides to Move

Hour 3: Suspense – Don’t call me Mother Sam Spade – Hot $100,000 Caper

Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Lost Diamond Ring The Haunting Hour – Revenge

Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – Andy’s Mule The Whistler – The Lives of Colby Fletcher