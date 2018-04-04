Those Old Radio Shows April 6 & 7
Friday, Apr. 6
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Lights on Precipice Peak Ep. 92 Jeff Regan – The Lost Lady
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stablemates N/A
Hour 3: The Shadow – The Hounds of Hell Nick Carter, Mater Detective – The Case of the Two Faced Fire Master
Hour 4: Inner Sanctum – Twice Dead The Cisco Kid – The Run on Oklahoma Lands
Saturday, Apr. 7
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Open and Shut Ep. 52 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wrong Idea Matter
Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Mr. Heiden, Gun Maker The Life of Riley – Riley Decides to Move
Hour 3: Suspense – Don’t call me Mother Sam Spade – Hot $100,000 Caper
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Lost Diamond Ring The Haunting Hour – Revenge
Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – Andy’s Mule The Whistler – The Lives of Colby Fletcher
