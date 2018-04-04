Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
April 4, 2018 11:41 pm
Updated: April 4, 2018 11:49 pm

Those Old Radio Shows April 6 & 7

By Radio operator  Global News
Friday, Apr. 6

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Lights on Precipice Peak Ep. 92     Jeff Regan – The Lost Lady 
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stablemates     N/A
Hour 3: The Shadow – The Hounds of Hell     Nick Carter, Mater Detective – The Case of the Two Faced Fire Master 
Hour 4: Inner Sanctum – Twice Dead     The Cisco Kid – The Run on Oklahoma Lands 

Saturday, Apr. 7

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Open and Shut Ep. 52     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wrong Idea Matter  
Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Mr. Heiden, Gun Maker     The Life of Riley – Riley Decides to Move 
Hour 3: Suspense – Don’t call me Mother     Sam Spade – Hot $100,000 Caper 
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Lost Diamond Ring     The Haunting Hour – Revenge
Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – Andy’s Mule     The Whistler – The Lives of Colby Fletcher
