Saskatoon weather outlook: polar vortex returns for another round of cold

The polar vortex isn’t done with us yet!

Cold March 2018

March 2018 ended up being 3.2 degrees colder than normal in Saskatoon, following a way colder than normal February that was over 5 and a half degrees cooler than average.

When you melt down all the snow that fell during the month and add in any other types of precipitation, we saw a total of 14.7 millimetres reported at the airport, which is 94 per cent of our normal amount of 15.6 millimetres.

Way more snow was reported on the ground at the official observation station at the airport at the end of the month, with 26 centimetres recorded, when our climate normal for the city at the end of the month is only one centimetre on the ground.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-28 is what it felt like with wind chill Tuesday morning in the city as temperatures fell back to -19 to start the third day of April under mostly clear skies.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine kicked in during the morning, helping warm us up into the mid-minus teens and pull wind chills out of the -20s before noon.

Despite starting the day out at -19, we've made it up to -14 with wind chills already out of the -20s in Saskatoon! https://t.co/hsJx3kDTnI #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/QUpGRCAOxj — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 3, 2018

Partly to mostly sunny skies stick around for the afternoon as we continue to climb up into mid-minus single digits for a daytime high.

Tuesday Night

Partly to mostly clear skies stick around through the evening before more clouds roll in overnight as we cool down toward, but likely not quite into the -20s.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies will start off the first Wednesday of April with wind chills making it feel like -27 in the morning.

Clouds are expected to swing in later in the day along with a chance of some light snow into the early evening hours as we rise up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Thursday-Friday

The polar vortex, that cold pool of arctic air that normally sits over the North Pole, will push back in later this week and drop daytime highs toward minus double digits Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.

Friday morning will be particularly cold, with temperatures plunging into the -20s and wind chills into the -30s with mostly sunny skies sticking around through the day, helping pull our daytime high safely into minus single digits.

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine is expected to start off the weekend with some clouds rolling in later on Saturday with a system passing by to our south that could bring in some snow on Sunday as daytime highs sit in mid-minus single digits through the weekend.

Dre Erwin took the April 3 Your Saskatchewan photo in Pinehouse:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.