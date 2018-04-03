Crowdfunding campaign seeks return of Peterborough woman’s body from Australia

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help a family bring home the body of Peterborough woman who died in Australia late last month.

The “Bring Julie Home” page aims to raise $12,000 to help the family of Julie Tutak, a Peterborough resident who died in an accident on March 24 on Bribie Island off Australia’s east coast.

Her body and the body of her friend Kurt Butler, 39, of nearby Pelican Waters, were found washed ashore on the island about 85 kilometres north of Brisbane.

Butler’s jet ski was found nearby.

Brisbane police originally had concerns about their deaths due to “unexplained injuries” on their bodies, but later ruled the deaths as a non-suspicious accident.

The 38-year-old Tutak (nee Baddeley) was vacationing at the time and leaves behind two children Kayla, 15, and Kurtis, 12.

Butler has a seven-year-old daughter, Ruby Miles Butler, who was born in Australia but lives with her mother in Peterborough.

On Saturday, Janel Tutak, Julie’s sister-in-law, launched a GoFundMe page with a $12,000 goal to help cover the costs of transporting Tutak’s body back to Peterborough, along with funeral arrangements and support for her two children.

Tutak’s body remains at a funeral home in Australia and could be there for several more weeks, said Janel, a resident of Newcastle.

“They’re looking into the logistics of getting her home,” she told CHEX News on Tuesday. “It’s such an extensive process.”

Janel last saw Julie at lunch a few days prior to her trip. She describes her sister-in-law as “fun and outgoing” who was visiting Australia for the first time.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip for her,” said Janel. “She loved the water and was very excited.”

By noontime Tuesday, more than $10,000 has been donated which will also help Tutak’s children.

“It’s amazing the amount of support,” said Janel. “It makes me so happy. We want to support her kids too who are in such shock over this.”

To support the family, visit “Bring Home Julie.“