City truck accidentally dumps road salt on downtown Montreal streets

Several kilometres of roads in downtown Montreal were covered in road salt Monday.

A city vehicle mistakenly spread the salt on the dry roads as the driver headed back to the public works garage.

Road salt found on several Kms of dry road in #Montreal. Spokesperson says a broken spreader on a city truck caused the problem.

Millions of tons of salt are used annually to keep streets clear of ice. Salt allegedly poured from truck as driver returned to garage. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/bEKzgj6u06 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 2, 2018

Officials say the salt drop was accidental — the truck had a mechanical problem with its spreader, leading to the salt being released.

“The spreaders were always on the ‘on’ position because the spreaders were broken,” city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin told Global News.

The driver was initially called to four different water main breaks to spread salt and prevent black ice from forming.

Sabourin says at some point during that time, the truck’s spreader broke, but such accidents are considered rare.

“It’s very unusual to have one of our spreaders with a problem with this piece of equipment,” Sabourin said.

Street cleaning crews removing road salt after a truck spread the salt on dry streets through downtown #Montreal Monday morning. City spokesperson says salt spill was due to mechanical failure of truck. Not intentional. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/dEJ8jrtTvr — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 2, 2018

Millions of tons of salt are used every year to keep Montreal’s streets clear of ice and snow.

Sabourin says a minimal amount of salt was dropped during the incident.

“Maybe we lost a few bags of salt,” he said.

The truck has since been repaired.