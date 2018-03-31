Prayer service held for woman fatally shot at Toronto bowling alley as family, friends seek justice

Family and friends of Ruma Amar, one of two people fatally shot outside of a Toronto bowling alley earlier this month, gathered to remember her during a prayer service as many continue to call for answers.

“We all, as a family, we come together, we pray together and we wish well for Ruma. She should get the peace that she deserves,” Amandeep Luthra, Ruma Amar’s husband, told Global News on Thursday.

“This also shows how everyone is supporting us. I want to thank each and every person that is trying to support us, this is an important part.”

Luthra, Ruma and her younger sister, Reema Amar, arrived at PlayTime Bowl and Entertainment, near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 9:30 p.m. on March 17 after doing some shopping. The three were playing arcade games for about half an hour when they decided they wanted to get dinner before coming back to bowl.

As they were leaving, Ruma was shot in the back of the head as Toronto police allege two armed suspects fired multiple shots in front of the bowling alley.

Police previously said the suspects were pursuing Thanh Tien Ngo, a 32-year-old man who was also shot and died at the scene. Investigators said there was no relationship between Ruma and Ngo.

Two armed suspects were seen leaving the scene with a third person in a dark-coloured vehicle. The police investigation is ongoing and officers are sifting through surveillance video, but an update hasn’t been released.

“All I know is that they’re working on it and I believe they will do their best,” Luthra said.

“It will happen, we will solve everything – they will. But I will not get my wife back and no one can do anything about that.”

Ruma worked at CIBC along with her husband. He previously said she was recently working on a securities course and got a promotion just days before her death.

“She’s like, ‘OK, wow, everything is going smoothly,’” Luthra said, noting the couple marked their first year of marriage on March 4.

Meanwhile, a petition was launched to push for “justice to be served” in Ruma’s case.

“We urge the police, government and all concerned authorities to help Ruma’s Family get justice by punishing those who were being this heinous crime,” the petition read.

“We cannot get Ruma back but the least what we can do is to help get justice to her and her family.”

Luthra said the petition shows even more how supportive everyone has been of him and his family. He said he hopes the petition helps and that it works to get justice for not only Ruma, but for others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

Also, friends launched a GoFundMe page to help Ruma’s family with outstanding expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto police homicide squad at 416-808-7400, 32 Division at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

