Bill Kelly: Trump ignores the pleas of young Americans

It was a remarkable and emotional display of America’s young people sending a loud and clear message that they didn’t want to be the next victims of what has become a regular occurrence, namely school shooting sprees.

Hundreds of thousands rallied in cities across the United States to plead with the government to ban assault weapons and end the senseless killing.

I listened to the emotional speeches of the survivors of the Parkland, Fla., murders, and of families who lost loved ones at Columbine and Sandy Hook and so many other mass killings.

And where was their president in this hour of grief?

Well, he was playing golf at his Florida estate, apparently oblivious to the tears and anguish of young Americans.

Trump did take to Twitter the next day, but he ranted once again about “crooked Hillary” and he dismissed the growing body of evidence into Russian meddling in his election victory, but not a word about the rallies and not a word to address the fears and concerns that were raised.

In troubled times, past presidents such as Reagan and Bush and Obama consoled grief-stricken Americans; Donald Trump played golf.

I guess it is true that crisis does not develop character, it exposes it.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News