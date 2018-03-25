MLA wants an inquiry into the death of Tina Fontaine

An MLA has launched a petition calling for an inquiry into the 2014 death of Manitoban Tina Fontaine.

New Democrat Nahanni Fontaine, who is the MLA for St. Johns, posted the petition online Thursday.

READ MORE: Raymond Cormier found not guilty in death of Tina Fontaine

It asks for signatures supporting Premier Brian Pallister and Justice Minister Heather Stefanson immediately calling a provincial public inquiry.

The petition already has hundreds of shares on social media.

15-year-old Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River in the summer of 2014.

READ MORE: How the tragic death of Tina Fontaine helped spark the MMIWG inquiry

In February, Raymond Cormier was found not guilty of second-degree murder, sparking public outcry.