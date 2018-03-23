$17M added to certain fees and charges for Sask. residents and businesses in 2018-19

Certain fees and charges paid by Saskatchewan residents and businesses will be changing to better reflect the cost of related provincial services.

The Saskatchewan government has confirmed the changes will add roughly $17.7 million to the General Revenue Fund (GRF) in 2018-19, and about $784,000 in revenue to non-GRF agencies and funds, such as the Water Security Agency, Commercial Revolving Fund, and Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Below, you can view the complete list of changes and contact information for each ministry or agency: