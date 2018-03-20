Stratford man who worked as clown back in court on new sex-related charges

A 39-year-old Stratford man who worked as a clown before he was charged with paying a mentally disabled woman for sex is back in court.

Chad Bogle avoided jail time last month after pleading guilty to the charge. He was fined $2,000 and put on probation for two years.

He was in Stratford court Monday to answer to a new sex-related charge.

READ MORE: London’s civic works committee signs off on more One River funding

Bogle now faces one count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident involving an adult woman in Stratford from 2012.

Those charges came just days after Bogle pleaded guilty to obtaining sexual services for consideration, where he admitted to paying a 25-year-old mentally disabled woman living in a group home to pose for pornographic photos and have sex with him several times. These incidents reportedly happened in September and October 2016.

He was also charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration with a minor, but that count was withdrawn.

READ MORE: London councillors to discuss workplace harassment

Bogle worked for a social service agency and performed as Bogle the Magic Clown.

A publication ban is in effect.

Bogle’s new case will return to court next week.