Port Alberni
March 14, 2018 10:53 pm

RCMP, coroner investigating death of 6-year-old boy in Port Alberni

By Online News Producer  Global News

The child attended Haahuupayak Elementary School, which will be closed for the rest of the week out of respect for the family.

Communities in Port Alberni are mourning the unexplained death of a six-year-old boy Tuesday.

RCMP were called to a home on 8th Avenue around 9:30 Tuesday morning, where they found the child in medical distress. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police say they are investigating what happened along with the B.C. Coroners Service, adding the public is not at risk.

“We have to deal with taking all precautions in an investigation: look into the matter, investigate it fully, and then we’ll figure out what happened and go from there,” Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

Hayden would not give any details about how the boy died, saying the investigation is still in its early stages.

The child was a student at Haahuupayak Elementary and lived on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve. The school principal sent an urgent notice to parents and staff on Facebook saying the school will be closed for the rest of the week out of respect for the family.

Cynthia Dick, chief councillor for the Tseshaht First Nation, declined an interview request.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council released a statement Wednesday expressing their sadness over the child’s death, noting he had family ties to both the Ahousaht and Hesquiaht First Nation communities.

“We are told that this young child had a big, beautiful smile, and that he touched many lives — his loss will deeply impact many,” the statement read.

The council added it supports the family’s request for privacy.

With files from Kylie Stanton

