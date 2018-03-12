Curling tournament an economic boost during Gananoque’s off-season

It’s crunch time at the Gananoque Curling Club as the venue gets set to host some of Ontario’s best intermediate curlers.

The Ontario Curling Association (OCA) intermediate championships will take place Wednesday through Sunday.

“We’re very proud to be able to host (this tournament),” curling club manager Jayne Curtis said. “We work very hard at getting these events. It really helps the club financially.”

It should also help out with the tourist town’s finances during a time when visitor are few and far between.

“A number of the operations close down during the winter months,” Gananoque Deputy Mayor, Brian Brooks said. “This is what they call our shoulder season.”

Brooks is excited for the town, and its businesses, to take in the economic impact from the 64 athletes as well as their friends and families.

“We’re very pleased that we can bring all of these people into town,” Brooks said. “We’re hoping that once they come and see what (Gananoque) is like, that they come back in the summertime to enjoy our theatres or the boat lines and the river.”