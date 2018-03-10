Crime
Teenage girl arrested in connection with Emerald Street shooting

Hamilton police have arrested a teenage girl in connection with a Monday night shooting on Barton and Emerald.

Police have arrested a teenage girl in connection with a shooting in central Hamilton earlier this week.

The 17-year-old appeared in court on Friday and is facing several charges, including assault with a Weapon and Breach of Youth Probation.

Hamilton police were called to the area of Barton Street East and Emerald Street North at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police are looking for two more suspects in relation to the shooting, including 19-year-old Donovan Hines, who police say is armed and dangerous.

The other suspect is described as male with a skinny build, brown hair and between the age of 17 and 20.

Police add that they believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton Police Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-4861 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

