Teenage girl arrested in connection with Emerald Street shooting
Police have arrested a teenage girl in connection with a shooting in central Hamilton earlier this week.
The 17-year-old appeared in court on Friday and is facing several charges, including assault with a Weapon and Breach of Youth Probation.
Hamilton police were called to the area of Barton Street East and Emerald Street North at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Police searching for 3 suspects after Hamilton man shot in the neck
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Police are looking for two more suspects in relation to the shooting, including 19-year-old Donovan Hines, who police say is armed and dangerous.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police issue arrest warrant in Emerald Street shooting
The other suspect is described as male with a skinny build, brown hair and between the age of 17 and 20.
Police add that they believe this was a targeted attack.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton Police Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-4861 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.