Regina snow route parking ban begins tomorrow morning

The City of Regina has declared that a Snow Route is in effect, beginning tomorrow morning.

Effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6 until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, there will be no parking along the below snow routes:

Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street

Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue

College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue

The parking ban allows crews to plow the road making the snow ridge much smaller along the curbs, assisting with the flow of traffic along the busy roadways and ensuring that the roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.

Additionally, blue signs with a white snowflake will help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban.

Any vehicles that remain parked on the snow routes during the temporary ban will be ticketed.