38-year-old man accused of impaired driving in fatal accident granted bail

A 38-year-old man has been granted bail after being accused of drunk driving, causing a fatal accident.

On Friday night, Quebec provincial police said a man’s vehicle collided with an SUV, sending it crashing into a group of Transports Quebec workers on Highway 20 West, near the Dorval Circle in Montreal’s West Island.

Vincent Lemay was arrested at the scene and faces 16 charges, including impaired driving causing death.

“He will definitely be singled out,” said his lawyer, André Lapointe, in court on Monday.

“His life has been completely turned upside down.”

Lemay was granted bail at the Montreal courthouse Monday.

Despite opposition from the Crown, Quebec Court Judge Jean-Paul Braun said the accused could remain free while the investigation takes place.

“I think that it was very possible that he was going to be released,” said Crown Prosecutor Alexandre Arel.

“But he has good conditions, a big [bail] that was imposed on him, so I think there was still a good message that was sent.”

As part of his bail conditions, the accused is not allowed to drink alcohol, drive between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and he must see a psychologist.