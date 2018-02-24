Canada
February 24, 2018 1:34 am
Updated: February 24, 2018 2:06 am

Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag-bearer for 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada’s Kim Boutin celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 1500 metres short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
A A

PYEONGCHANG – Kim Boutin will be Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada’s strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang  — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kim Boutin wins bronze in women’s 1,500 metre short track speedskating

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were Canada’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kim Boutin
Olympic Games
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News