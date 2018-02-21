Danielle Smith: Is a referendum the best way to decide on the 2026 Olympics?

Coun. Sean Chu is trying once again to get the issue of the Olympics put to a referendum and once again, he’s facing familiar pushback.

Last time the Ward 4 councillor proposed a referendum – to coincide with the municipal election – city administration told him it would cost $390,000. Chu said this time he was told since it wouldn’t coincide with a general election, that it could cost as much as $2 million.

The implication is that this is simply too high a price to pay. However, Innsbruck, Austria ended their bid when it was voted down by their citizens in a referendum last year. Sion, Switzerland will vote on whether to proceed with their bid in a referendum on June 10. If they can hold a vote, Calgary can can also hold a referendum.

You have to wonder how anyone could make the argument that it is perfectly justifiable to spend $4 billion (or more) hosting an Olympics – which carries the risk of multibillion-dollar cost overruns – but that $2 million is too much to pay to ensure Calgary voters and taxpayers agree.

Look at it this way: a referendum would cost 0.05 per cent of the total cost to host the 2026 Olympic Games.

If a decision of this magnitude isn’t worth getting the public’s opinion on, then you have to assume there is no decision city council would ever put to a direct democratic vote.

This issue is particularly important to put directly to voters. If there is going to be true accountability, you should ask the people who will be paying the tab. By 2026, most current council members will likely be gone from politics. But if the Games don’t break even, the cost is going to have to be paid by Calgarians.

Chu said Wednesday there are about four other council members who, like him, believe hosting the Olympics when the city bears virtually all the costs and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) takes virtually all the profit, makes no economic sense.

So, do the math on that. With 14 council votes, plus one vote for the mayor, that means a likely vote of 10-5 in favour of hosting if it remains purely a council decision. With Canada performing so well in Pyeongchang (who can believe we’ve bested the Americans and the independent team of Russians!), the afterglow of Olympic pride will no doubt help push the decision toward a “yes.”

The IOC has been putting on the full-court press romancing the decision makers. A recent Nanos poll found the majority of Canadians are onboard.

Without a referendum, the decision of council is almost surely a yes.

I don’t mind that. I think there is a lot of positives that will come out of an Olympic bid. I think the IOC has put enough money on the table to ensure the Games will run an operating profit. I think the legacy of WinSport and other facilities have proven Calgary has a local sports community that will get full value out of any new facilities and that hosting other marquee events will justify the capital costs.

I am also persuaded that to stay on the circuit for major annual events the current facilities need a refresh. As for security costs, if you are going to host an international event of note, security is just today’s new reality.

That being said, I’m not a Calgary taxpayer. If the benefits are as strong as I think they are, then the “yes” side should have no problem winning a referendum. If the “no” side wins, then the case is weak and voters’ wishes should be respected.

What is really weak is claiming it costs too much to ask the question. Calgarians deserve a referendum. The city should start planning for it.

Danielle Smith can be reached at danielle@770chqr.com