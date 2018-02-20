Sports
February 20, 2018 7:54 pm
Updated: February 20, 2018 8:01 pm

Olympic halfpipe champion Cassie Sharpe pays tribute to the late Sarah Burke

By Sports Anchor  Global News

WATCH: Cassie Sharpe became the first Olympic halfpipe ski champion in Canadian history on Monday. The freestyle skier achieved a dream that may not have been possible without the passion and persistence of the late Sarah Burke. Kevin Smith has more.

A A

On Monday in South Korea, Calgary-born Cassie Sharpe became the first Olympic halfpipe ski champion in Canadian history.

Cassie Sharpe of Canada celebrates her gold medal in the women’s halfpipe skiing final at the Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

Sharpe, a freestyle skier raised in Comox, B.C., achieved a dream that may not have been possible without the passion and persistence of another skier: the late Sarah Burke.

READ MORE: Canada’s Cassie Sharpe wins gold in ski halfpipe at 2018 Winter Olympics

Burke was a multiple Winter X Games gold medalist who lobbied successfully to get the sport into the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Tragically she died two years before Sochi, after training run accident.

Sarah Burke died after a training accident in 2012.

Sharpe dedicated her gold medal win to Burke on Monday.

Calgary’s Warren Shouldice, a retired Olympic freestyle skier, knew Burke well.

“Halfpipe is an Olympic sport because of Sarah Burke and now for Cassie to have won a gold medal and dedicate it to Sarah, it has kind of come full circle,” Shouldice said.

“Sarah was huge for the sport and she is very missed.”

Sharpe’s gold medal victory is being celebrated at WinSport in Calgary, the only Olympic-sized halfpipe in Canada.

Sharpe was a member of the WinSport academy for a couple of seasons and did her final Olympic training there in January and February.

“Having an academy athlete graduate through the national and become an Olympic gold medalist is really phenomenal,” WinSport vice president of sport Bernie Asbell said.

READ MORE: How a skier who can hardly jump made it to the Olympic halfpipe

There could be more halfpipe medals on the way this week for Canada. Calgary’s Noah Bowman and Edmonton’s Mike Riddle, who both train at WinSport, have qualified for the men’s halfpipe final Wednesday evening in Pyeongchang.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Winter Olympics
Cassie Sharpe
Cassie Sharpe gold medal
Cassie Sharpe halfpipe
freestyle skiing
Halfpipe
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang
Sarah Burke
Winsport
Winter Olympics 2018
yyc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News