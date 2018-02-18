Police issue warning after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Victoria mall

Victoria police have issued a warning after a man stalked a pair of young girls, then allegedly sexually assaulted one of them in the Bay Centre mall.

According to police, the suspect appeared follow the girls inside the mall; once they were alone, police said, he sexually and physically assaulted the 12-year-old victim.

He then fled north on Douglas Street on foot, and was seen changing his appearance as he made his getaway.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian or Aboriginal, about 40-years-old and of average height with a medium build.

He was seen wearing, a camouflage toque, a grey hat, a dark hoodie and a black winter jacket with jeans. Police said he also has short facial hair.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was physically unhurt but is being offered support for the traumatic incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect isa sked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.