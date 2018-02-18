Careless driving charge laid in Hwy. 401 transport truck crash west of London
A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a transport truck crash on Highway 401 near Chatham-Kent Friday.
Around 8 p.m., a transport truck going west lost control and went into the ditch near Kent Bridge Road, OPP said.
The driver of the truck, a Brampton man, is facing three charges, including careless driving. He has also been charged with failing to accurately complete a daily inspection report and failing to provide a truck inspection schedule.
The westbound ramp to Kent Bridge Road was closed Saturday morning and afternoon in order to pull the truck from the ditch.
