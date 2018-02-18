Crime
February 18, 2018 11:19 am

Careless driving charge laid in Hwy. 401 transport truck crash west of London

By Reporter  980 CFPL

OPP badge. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a transport truck crash on Highway 401 near Chatham-Kent Friday.

Around 8 p.m., a transport truck going west lost control and went into the ditch near Kent Bridge Road, OPP said.

READ MORE: Chatham OPP charge transport truck driver after Hwy. 401 collision with snow plow

The driver of the truck, a Brampton man, is facing three charges, including careless driving. He has also been charged with failing to accurately complete a daily inspection report and failing to provide a truck inspection schedule.

The westbound ramp to Kent Bridge Road was closed Saturday morning and afternoon in order to pull the truck from the ditch.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Careless Driving
Careless driving charge laid in Hwy. 401 transport truck crash west of London
Chatham-Kent
highway 401
Ldnont
London Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
transport truck crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News