Careless driving charge laid in Hwy. 401 transport truck crash west of London

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a transport truck crash on Highway 401 near Chatham-Kent Friday.

Around 8 p.m., a transport truck going west lost control and went into the ditch near Kent Bridge Road, OPP said.

READ MORE: Chatham OPP charge transport truck driver after Hwy. 401 collision with snow plow

The driver of the truck, a Brampton man, is facing three charges, including careless driving. He has also been charged with failing to accurately complete a daily inspection report and failing to provide a truck inspection schedule.

The westbound ramp to Kent Bridge Road was closed Saturday morning and afternoon in order to pull the truck from the ditch.