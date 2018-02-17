Calgary man clinging to life in Mexico relying on strangers to give blood

A heartfelt and desperate plea on social media has moved Calgarians thousands of kilometers from home to help save someone’s life.

Calgary couple Lindsay Black and Troy Black were on a holiday in Mexico when Troy’s health started to deteriorate and now he’s on life support. According to his family, Troy needs more blood to keep him alive because he received all the O-positive blood the hospital had on hand.

Friends in Calgary are doing what they can to spread the message. Cole Porter paid for a social media advertisement to reach people in Puerto Vallarta to give blood.

“To have a friend on life support and not doing very well, it broke my heart.” Porter said.

“He has a tear in his esophagus and in order to repair it he needed to stabilize internally and to do that they needed more blood.”

With the spread of social media, the posts have been shared thousands of times and Calgarians vacationing nearby are stepping up to donate. Cindy Drummond is in Huatulco, Mexico and know friends vacationing in Puerto Vallarta.

“I tagged them so they would see the post and within a few minutes they replied and said ‘we’ll go tomorrow and get in a cab and head down there.’ Drummond said on the phone from Mexico.

“It restores my faith in humanity. There’s a lot of love. Sometimes we don’t see it there’s a lot of love in this world.”

Others have offered to pay for flights to get people there to donate. It’s all been overwhelming for those closest to the couple.

“It’s unbelievable when something bad happens and people want to help no matter what.” Porter said through tears.