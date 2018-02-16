Neighbours rally for burglary victim of Sherbrooke West Dry Cleaner and Tailors

Everyone loves Young Sook Suh.

People call her Sue, and she has owned the Sherbrooke West Dry Cleaner and Tailors for over 17 years, and made some close connections.

So when burglars trashed the place on Jan. 27, neighbours were shocked, especially because the Dagwoods restaurant right next door had also been recently broken into.

“They stole meat, cheese, and they broke the cash looking for money but didn’t get much,” explains owner Behnia Mousavi.

But when they broke into Sue’s place for a second time, well, that was just too much.

“It just sort of put the continued operation of the business in jeopardy,” client and former Côtes-des-Neiges-NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman tells Global News.

There was not a lot of cash to steal. But the front doors were smashed and the repair cost, even with insurance, is a strain because business hasn’t been doing well. So Copeman set up a GoFundMe page.

“The target was modest, deliberately because my hope was to get her through a difficult patch and allow her to carry on.”

In two days, they raised more than $1,000, just shy of their $1,500 target. On Friday morning, one person dropped off $300. The cash will go mainly towards installing burglar bars.

Aside from money, there has been an outpouring of moral support from her neighbours and clients.

“It’s like the first time, somebody… everybody likes me,” she says, choking back tears.

The neighbours say it’s because she’s so kind. There’s one thing she wants them to know.

“Just thank you. Just thank you to my neighbours, my customers.”

