Montreal police search for 26 valuable watches in circulation around the city

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in a solving break-and-enter crime committed in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in November 2017.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal say 26 valuable watches were stolen during the incident, including brands such as Frederique Constant, Rolex and Tudor.

BRM R50 Titane Tudor Heritage Black Bay Steel Bracelet Panerai Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio 47mm Atelier DeMonaco Piece Paul Picot Enamel Dial (Firshire Ronde Megarator GMT) Frederique Constant Flyback Chronograph IWC Aquatimer Chronograph Edition Charles Darwin Bronze Glashutte Original Senator Sixties Panorama Date Rolex GMT Master II Rolex Submari ner Anniversary Green Dial

Police say they believe the watches are presently in circulation around the city. The authentic timepieces each have a traceable serial number and a certificate of authenticity.

Police invite anyone with information regarding the stolen watches to contact Info-Crime Montréal. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.