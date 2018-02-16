Crime
February 16, 2018 3:49 pm
Updated: February 16, 2018 3:55 pm

Montreal police search for 26 valuable watches in circulation around the city

By Global News

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in a solving break-and-enter crime committed in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in November 2017.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal say 26 valuable watches were stolen during the incident, including brands such as Frederique Constant, Rolex and Tudor.

 

BRM R50 Titane

Tudor Heritage Black Bay Steel Bracelet

 

 

 

Panerai Radiomir 3 Days Acciaio 47mm

Atelier DeMonaco Piece

 

Paul Picot Enamel Dial (Firshire Ronde Megarator GMT)

 

Frederique Constant Flyback Chronograph

 

 

IWC Aquatimer Chronograph Edition Charles Darwin Bronze

 

Glashutte Original Senator Sixties Panorama Date

 

Rolex GMT Master II

Rolex Submariner Anniversary Green Dial

 

Police say they believe the watches are presently in circulation around the city. The authentic timepieces each have a traceable serial number and a certificate of authenticity.

Police invite anyone with information regarding the stolen watches to contact Info-Crime Montréal. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.

 

