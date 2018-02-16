Saskatoon weather outlook: frigid Family Day weekend forecast

Frigid Family Day weekend ahead as the polar vortex holds us in its icy grip.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Light snow started the final day of the work week with temperatures touching on the -20s overnight before bumping up into the minus teens by morning.

A few sunny breaks poked through heading into the noon hour, which helps fuel us into minus single digits during the afternoon as clouds roll back in with another round of light snow.

Snowed in Of Morning

Snowed In Of The Beauty

Snowed In Of A Winters Blessing And Greatness@PQuinlanGlobal got a bit of snow in last night, snowed In This morning #skstorm #winter #saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/FwuHdOH8DZ — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) February 16, 2018

A little bit of light snow started the day & we've warmed all the way up to -14 already in Saskatoon! https://t.co/y0jTNs5iA4 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/9OlLAF9JZE — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 16, 2018

We've made it all the way up to -11 over this noon hour, heading for minus single digits today in Saskatoon! https://t.co/y0jTNs5iA4 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ZrXvTbXTJI — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 16, 2018

Friday Night

Clouds with a slight chance of light snow stick around through the evening before clearing out overnight as we cool back toward the -20s.

Saturday

It’ll be a mostly sunny start to the Family Day long weekend with wind chills nearing the -30s to start the day as breezy west-northwesterly winds kick with gusts upwards of 40 km/h at times.

Through the day more clouds will roll in as we warm up to an afternoon high around -14 with wind chills in the -20s all day and an arctic cold front approaches.

Sunday

The effects of that front will be felt on Sunday with wind chills dropping back into the mid -30s to start the day as temperatures cool back into the mid -20s.

We should manage to make it up into the mid-minus teens for a daytime high later on under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries before skies clear heading into a frigid night as the polar vortex presses in toward the area.

Family Day Monday

A ridge of high pressure will bring in a frigid Family Day morning with the mercury plummeting toward and likely into the -30s to start with wind chills likely into the -40s, which is extreme cold warning criteria.

Exposed skin could freeze in five to 10 minutes at -40 wind chills values in the morning, so be sure to bundle up before heading out.

By afternoon, we should make it back into the mid-minus teens under mostly sunny skies.

Work Week Outlook

Another cold front sweeps through on Tuesday, keeping morning lows in the -20s and daytime highs in minus double digits as more clouds return mid-week.

Glen Maclachlan took the Feb. 16 Your Saskatchewan photo near Eyebrow:

