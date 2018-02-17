Sports
February 17, 2018 10:00 am

Montrealer whipping people into shape with L.A.-style workout

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Legree Core owner Melanie Goldberg shows Global’s Kim Sullivan a brand new fitness routine and demonstrates the benefits of the Legree workout.

Whether you follow supermodels on Instagram, or you’re trying to keep up with the Kardashians, it seems everyone is doing the Lagree workout.

If you’ve ever wanted to try out the L.A.-based Pilates-inspired workout, it’s now available in Montreal at Lagree Core.

Guaranteed to “bring the heat back into your day,” founder Meanie Goldberg promises the classes will provide a variety of exercises that’ll work every muscle in your body.

She explained Lagree uses the M3S Megaformer machine, which combines core, cardio, strength, balance and flexibility.

“It’s super intense, but really effective,” she told Global News.

“Every single exercise that we do is core, everything.”

Goldberg explained Lagree is essentially a low-impact, crossfit-type workout, “so that you can feel the burn in every move.”

“The machine allows the body to easily shift from one exercise to another, which boosts heart pumping and strengthens all muscle groups in a low-impact manner, all while keeping the body in a fat burning zone,” she said.

“So, you get all of the amazing benefits you deserve throughout the entire 50-minute class.”

The only question now is, #DoYouLagree?

