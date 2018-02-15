Sports
February 15, 2018 9:04 pm
Updated: February 15, 2018 9:07 pm

Austria’s Markus Schairer breaks neck in Olympic snowboard cross crash

By Staff The Associated Press

Kalle Koblet of Switzerland, Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria crash during the men’s snowboard cross at the Phoenix Snow Park, Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 15, 2018.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of – Markus Schairer of Austria is heading home for treatment after breaking his neck in a frightening crash during the Olympic men’s snowboardcross quarterfinals.

Schairer lost control in the air on the final jump of the treacherous downhill course on Thursday. He slammed into the snow on his back, sending his goggles flying. He was able to get to his feet before being taken for a medical exam.

The Austrian Olympic Committee says Schairer fractured the fifth vertebrae in his neck. It says there is no indication the 30-year-old Schairer experienced any neurological impairment or long-term damage.

