Judge throws out $60M lawsuit from Steve Harvey’s ex-wife alleging torture, kidnapping

A judge has dismissed the $60-million lawsuit filed against Steve Harvey by his ex-wife in which Mary Harvey (nee Vaughn) accused the TV host of all manner of illegal behaviour, including “child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping” and “soul murder,” which the lawsuit said “is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

According to court documents obtained by People, Los Angeles judge Gregory Keosian dismissed the case, saying it should be handled by a judge in Texas, where the couple’s divorce took place.

The lawsuit is a followup to the couple’s divorce, which was finalized in 2005. In a pair of videos Harvey’s ex posted to YouTube, she claims the judge “said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets but that never happened,” according to E! News.

“Steve Harvey owes me $50 million and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights,” she added. “I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he’s done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars.”

When the suit was originally filed in May 2017, Harvey’s lawyer Brandon R. Williams released a statement denying all its charges. “Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the complaint.”