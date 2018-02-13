“Ray told me that he slept with her”: acquaintance of Raymond Cormier testifies

On day 11 of the Raymond Cormier second degree murder trial the court heard from a former acquaintance of Cormier’s who called police with information “prudent to police.”

Ernest DeWolfe was an acquaintance of Cormier back in the summer of 2014.

DeWolfe was serving time in Milner Ridge in September when he asked a guard to contact police.

“I had something I thought would be prudent to police. I did say because it involved a child and I believe in morals,” DeWolfe said.

He said he had never contacted police about something before but felt he needed to. “I’m not a shining example of a pillar of the community.”

DeWolfe said he hung out with Cormier a few times that summer. The two had reconnected since spending time together in Stony Mountain.

He said he had met Tina Fontaine with Cormier at the house at 22 Carman Avenue.

The Crown questioned DeWolfe about a conversation he had at that home with Cormier regarding Fontaine.

“What did he tell you” asked the Crown.

“Ray told me that he slept with her,” DeWolfe said.

At that moment, Fontaine’s great aunt Thelma Favel broke down in tears and left the courtroom.

DeWolfe continued to say Cormier said he and Fontaine were “sexual partners and he had sex with her.”

“I said ‘she’s kind of young no?’ He said she was 18. I didn’t believe that.”

