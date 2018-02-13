North Shore Rescue
February 13, 2018 4:32 am

North Shore crews near Vancouver answer six rescue calls on Family Day

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW
North Shore Rescue/Facebook
A A

At least two people will be hanging in until first light Tuesday morning, when North Shore Rescue is able to reach them.

After a busy Family Day for the crews in North Vancouver, the last two calls of the day came in one after another at around 8 p.m., including one call to the back-country for someone with an ankle injury on Crown Mountain.

A helicopter is expected to be deployed after sunrise Tuesday.

With so many people taking advantage of the sunny long weekend, Jeff Yarnold with North Shore Rescue says they’re renewing the warning to be prepared before you head out on a hike.

“We’ve had some serious calls and really it comes down to the conditions right now, I mean it’s a beautiful sunny day, but we’re dealing with very, very hard packed travel conditions out there right now and it’s bulletproof, and we’re getting a lot of people that are falling and they’re sliding a long ways and that’s how they’re getting hurt.”

Yarnold says crews were called out to a total of six rescue operations on Family Day alone.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Family Day
Family day hiking
Family Day rescues
Hiking
North Shore Rescue
North Vancouver rescues

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News