North Shore crews near Vancouver answer six rescue calls on Family Day

At least two people will be hanging in until first light Tuesday morning, when North Shore Rescue is able to reach them.

After a busy Family Day for the crews in North Vancouver, the last two calls of the day came in one after another at around 8 p.m., including one call to the back-country for someone with an ankle injury on Crown Mountain.

NSR responding to personal locator beacon activated NE of Crown Mountain. — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) February 13, 2018

NSR responding to 2nd concurrent call, for ankle injury Grouse Mountain. 6th call of the day. — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) February 13, 2018

A helicopter is expected to be deployed after sunrise Tuesday.

With so many people taking advantage of the sunny long weekend, Jeff Yarnold with North Shore Rescue says they’re renewing the warning to be prepared before you head out on a hike.

“We’ve had some serious calls and really it comes down to the conditions right now, I mean it’s a beautiful sunny day, but we’re dealing with very, very hard packed travel conditions out there right now and it’s bulletproof, and we’re getting a lot of people that are falling and they’re sliding a long ways and that’s how they’re getting hurt.”

Yarnold says crews were called out to a total of six rescue operations on Family Day alone.