B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to hear complaint against UBC’s handling of sex assault reports
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to hear a complaint over how long it took the University of British Columbia (UBC) to handle a sexual assault complaint by former UBC Okanagan student Stephanie Hale.
Two other complaints have since been dropped.
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal said it’s in the public’s interest to look into how UBC handled the assault report by Stephanie Hale against a fellow student in 2013.
In the tribunal’s reason for decision, Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint, visit an advocacy centre, or told to visit campus security.
A complaint against the alleged attacker was dropped because the tribunal says it was filed outside of the six-month window it generally allows to consider claims.
Hale claimed she was sexually attacked during and after a party.
The alleged attacker has denied Hale’s claims.
The tribunal dropped a third complaint against the university where Hale claimed she was asked to participate in a photo shoot for the Engineering department, “‘because she was ‘the boobs,'” due to her being the only woman in the lab.
