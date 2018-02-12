Day parole freedoms continue for man who killed Okotoks teen in 1991

Day parole will continue for a man who killed an Okotoks teenager 27 years ago.

Stephanie Spooner, 16, was stabbed to death in her home in January 1991.

Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Bradley Paetsch, killed her after finding out she was in a relationship with someone else.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to mandatory life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Now going by the name Tristan Ryan, the 45-year-old was granted day parole for the first time last July.

His six-month review was held a couple of weeks ago. In documents from that hearing obtained by Global News, the Parole Board of Canada said he has been doing well thus far.

“The board finds that you have used your period of parole for the rehabilitative purposes for which it was intended,” the board wrote in its decision.

The board said he has complied with his conditions, kept a steady job and continues with counselling.

After a rocky start to his time behind bars, the board said Ryan has “demonstrated a marked change in your attitude and behaviour” over the last number of years.

Ryan’s day parole will continue for another six months.