Police cars rammed after alleged attempted food truck robbery in East Van

Two men have been arrested following an attempted food truck robbery early Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said it received a report of someone using a grinding tool to break into a food truck parked in a lane by E. 10th Avenue and Main Street around 1 a.m.

The suspects allegedly fled when officers moved in, but their van was later trapped by police cruisers on Ontario Street, according to VPD.

The two men then tried to escape by ramming their van into the cruisers.

“The officers were able to maintain their ‘box and pin’ of the van and the three vehicles came to rest on the front yard of a residence,” said a VPD statement.

The suspects ran from the van and were both tracked down and arrested.

The two suspects and an officer suffered minor injuries.

Police said two men in their 40s are being investigated for a number of offences, including theft and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.