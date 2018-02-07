Wellington, Kitchener Tory MPPs throw support behind Christine Elliott

The Progressive Conservative MPP for Wellington-Halton Hills is throwing his support behind Christine Elliott in her bid to be the next leader of the Ontario PC Party.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ted Arnott said Elliott is the best choice for premier of Ontario.

“Her ability, integrity, competence, experience, sincerity, dedication and compassion, I believe, make Christine our best choice for premier right now,” Arnott said.

He said Elliott is the best candidate of the three now in the race. The other two are Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney.

Elliott is a former Whitby-Oshawa PC MPP and more recently was the provincial patient ombudsman. This is her third time trying to become the leader of the Ontario PC Party.

“She stands out in terms of her experience in the legislature and her ability to become premier immediately in the short time frame that we have,” Arnott said.

BELOW: Ted Arnott speaks with CJOY News following his endorsement of Christine Elliott

The Conservatives will elect their next leader on March 10, following the resignation of Patrick Brown in January amid sexual misconduct allegations.

MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga Michael Harris has also endorsed Elliott.

“As leader, she will listen to the people of Ontario and champion good ideas that move this province forward,” Harris said in a statement.

Tory candidates Amy Fee, for Kitchener South-Hespeler, and Mary Henein Thorn, for Kitchener Centre, have also thrown their support behind Elliott.