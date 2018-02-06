‘The truth will come out’: Former PC leader Patrick Brown breaks silence following resignation

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has broken his silence since resigning from the role late last month, vowing that “the truth will come out.”

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Brown tweeted that he was “immensely grateful” for the support he’s received since being accused of sexual misconduct.

I am immensely grateful for all the support expressed to my family and myself. #metoo can be a tool to lift society and I applaud that effort. False allegations however undermine that good work. The truth will come out. Thank you to all. — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) February 6, 2018

“#Metoo can be a tool to lift society and I applaud that effort,” he wrote. “False allegations however undermine that good work.”

Brown, who remains MPP for Simcoe North, stepped down as leader overnight on Jan. 25 following a CTV report outlining sexual misconduct allegations involving two young women.

Earlier that evening, at a press conference at Queen’s Park, he emphatically denied wrongdoing and initially vowed to stay on as PC leader.

A new leader is expected to be chosen on March 10, ahead of the provincial election in June.

Former MPP Christine Elliott, former city councillor Doug Ford and political newcomer Caroline Mulroney have come forward to seek the leadership.