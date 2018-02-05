PQ leader gets earful after joking about female MNA’s facial hair

The head of Quebec’s official opposition apologized Monday for making fun of a female politician’s conspicuous — and relatively famous — fuzzy upper lip.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François Lisée told reporters he wasn’t trying to ridicule his gender non-conforming colleague in a radio interview broadcast Sunday night.

Rather, Lisée said he was comically affirming that Manon Massé wears her salt-and-pepper lip hair as a political statement.

Massé, elected in 2014 with the left-wing political party, Quebec Solidaire (QS), worked as a feminist and LGBTQ activist before entering politics.

She wears her facial hair proudly and has told interviewers on several occasions she refuses to adhere to society’s heteronormative standards about beauty or how women should dress and look.

Quebec Solidaire is arguably the most progressive and left-leaning party that holds seats in Quebec legislature.

Instead of having leaders, the political formation has one female and one male “spokesperson.”

During the Radio-Canada interview, Lisée was asked about his recent decision to appoint Véronique Hivon, a well-liked politician in Quebec, to be the PQ’s deputy leader.

The move was seen as an attempt by Lisée — whose party is lagging in third-place in opinion polls and who’s leadership is being constantly questioned — to add a popular presence alongside him for the fall’s provincial election.

Hivon’s appointment was not inspired by QS’s model, he stated.

“I am the leader, and not a spokesman,” he said, referring to how QS calls the heads of their party.

“Véronique is the deputy leader, not a spokesperson. Moreover, contrary to Manon, she doesn’t have a moustache.”

Social media lit up after his statement, and Lisée quickly took to Facebook to apologize.

He did so again on Monday, adding he tried in vain to contact Massé directly.

The bad vibes between the two parties are palpable.

Lisée had been trying to woo members of QS into a political union ahead of October’s election.

QS roundly rejected party’s advances during its convention last May.

The party’s male spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, a well-known former student activist, said Monday he didn’t think Lisée’s joke was very funny.

Massé has not yet commented publicly on Lisée’s lippy comment.