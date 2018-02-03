Sports
February 3, 2018 3:29 pm

Canadiens Drouin leaves game after being hit in upper body by Alzner shot

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo, Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game. Drouin suffered an upper body injury in a game against Anaheim in Montreal. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

Nick Wass/AP Photo
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left the game early in the second period Saturday afternoon after being hit by a slapshot from teammate Karl Alzner.

Drouin, who was hit in the upper body, was reportedly taken to hospital for X-rays.

He appeared to be in considerable pain when he left the ice.

The 22-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists in 47 games this season.

The Canadiens tweeted that Drouin would not return to the game with an upper-body injury.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

