Tiger-Cats get all-star Charleston Hughes in trade with Stampeders

A big pick-up for the Tiger-Cats.

They’ve acquired international defensive end Charleston Hughes and the 34th overall pick (fourth round) in the 2018 CFL Draft from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for the 28th overall pick (fourth round) in the 2018 CFL Draft and a fourth round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft.

The 34-year-old Hughes started 14 games with the Stampeders last season.

He led the CFL with 11 quarterback sacks, and in addition made 40 defensive tackles, had two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The West Division and CFL All-Star also started both of Calgary’s post-season games, registering three defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and seven quarterback pressures in the Western Final, and two defensive tackles and one pass knock down in the Grey Cup.

Hughes has led the CFL in sacks three times, is a four-time CFL All-Star and has earned West Division All-Star honours six times.

Hughes has played in 147 career regular-season CFL games since 2008 with Calgary, accumulating 372 defensive tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 38 special teams tackles, 99 quarterback sacks, 23 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 26 pass knock downs.