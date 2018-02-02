40-year-old man dead following Sainte-Clotilde-de-Châteauguay crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Châteauguay Thursday night.

READ MORE: 4 dead, 4 injured in Highway 30 crash in Châteauguay

The victim was driving along Chemin de la Rivière when the car he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle at around 11 p.m.

The Sûreté du Québec said a woman, who was a passenger, survived the crash with minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

“We are investigating the circumstances around the crash,” said SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin.

“The driver of the second car escaped uninjured.”

A 40 year old man died in an accident on Chemin de la Rivière, in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Châteauguay. The female passenger suffered minor injuries. Under investigation by police. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Y6hA92g4f6 — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 2, 2018

Part of Chemin de la Rivière was closed as the SQ investigated early Friday morning.