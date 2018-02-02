40-year-old man dead following Sainte-Clotilde-de-Châteauguay crash
A 40-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Châteauguay Thursday night.
The victim was driving along Chemin de la Rivière when the car he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle at around 11 p.m.
The Sûreté du Québec said a woman, who was a passenger, survived the crash with minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
“We are investigating the circumstances around the crash,” said SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin.
“The driver of the second car escaped uninjured.”
Part of Chemin de la Rivière was closed as the SQ investigated early Friday morning.
