Friends and family of missing Chateauguay woman organize search party

Friends and family of Priti Patel met Saturday morning to search for the 29-year-old woman who went missing while visiting her parents in the Saint-Laurent borough last Sunday. She left the house that night without explanation.

Her sister-in-law Priya Patel says she’s never done anything like this before.

“When she left the house, she was wearing her black wool coat, she has black Dolce & Gabbana glasses, thick framed, and black New Balance sneakers, and possibly dark denim jeans,” she said.

That was the last time the family has seen of her, and what’s concerning, says Priya, is that she left with hardly anything.

“Just her cell phone, like she didn’t take any identification, cash, no purse, no wallet.”

Also, she has a medical condition and doesn’t have her medication with her.

The search party combed the Saint-Laurent area, putting up posters and talking to merchants who may have seen something.

Maria Babos, co-owner of Mamma’s Pizzeria on O’Brien Avenue in Saint-Laurent, isn’t sure if she has seen her before but is sympathetic.

“I feel so bad for the family, you know? It’s hard when you’re missing somebody this season, anytime of the year, but especially during the holiday season when it’s family time,” Babos said.

But Priya and the group had reason to be at least a little hopeful.

“One of her friends got a tip through a message or something from someone who possibly may have sighted her at the TD Bank in Saint-Laurent, off of O’Brien.”

They’re waiting to see if the bank’s security cameras captured anything that could help.

Police are investigating but so far say they have no leads. Anyone with information can contact 911 or their local police station, or call 514-393-1133.

Patel is described as five-foot-five, 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.